Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Appearance at Molly McNearny's A-List Birthday Party

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 4:24 PM
Talk about a girls' night out!
Less than a month after her shocking split from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston got all gussied up to help celebrate the 40th birthday bash of pal Molly McNearney, the comedy writer who is married to Jimmy Kimmel
The newly single star was spotted having some fun with Jen Meyer (Tobey Maguire's estranged wife), Amanda Aanka (Jason Bateman's wife) and A-list manager Aleen Keshishian, who reps Aniston.
The 49-year-old, who opted for an understated black silk tank top and gold necklace, appears to be leaning on friends—literally—since the separation.
Kimmel and Jason Bateman were a couple of the other celebs who were also at the birthday bash.
A post shared by aleenkeshishian (@aleenkeshishian) on
The high-profile actress has laid low ever since the couple announced on the day after Valentine's Day that they had separated after less than three years of marriage.
In addition to Saturday's outing, Jennifer has spending some time planning a girl's trip to Hawaii. She's allegedly looking to bring around 10 of her gal pals with her on a tropic vacation, according to The Sun.
Recently, Aniston has also been spotted leave pal Courteney Cox's home in Los Angeles, following the breakup.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Feb. 15.
"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
The couple got engaged in August of 2012 and surprised fans when they got married in a top-secret wedding on August 5, 2015. They had no children together.
