iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 4:00 PM

Let the party begin!

We're just hours away from the start of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards with co-hosts DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin.

Broadcast live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the telecast is expected to feature performances from Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and Eminem.

And between all the memorable performances, a few special trophies are expected to be handed out. In fact, Chance the Rapper and Bon Jovi have already earned a few special awards before the show began.

Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about the fashion! Despite a rainy weekend in Los Angeles, the stars are stepping out in bold, bright and brilliant ensembles. See what you like—and may not like—in our massive gallery updating below.

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Make sure to watch the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on TBS, TNT and truTV.

