Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Show PDA: Why They Make the Perfect Couple

Could they be any cuter?

Emma Watson, 27, and Glee alum Chord Overstreet, 29, sparked romance rumors earlier in the week when they were photographed walking while holding hands in Los Angeles. At one point, the Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress looked up at him, smiling affectionately.

The two have not commented on the status of their relationship or the outing, which comes less than a week after they were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party at the same time and a month after they were both spotted at a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert in Los Angeles.

Here are a few reasons why we think Watson and Overstreet make the perfect couple: