Julianne Hough Uses This Food Seasoning to Whiten Her Teeth

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 6:04 AM
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Whitening strips, laser procedures, toothpaste, mouthwash—the search for a product that will give you a brighter smile seems to be a never-ending journey.
According to Julianne Hough, the solution has most likely been in your kitchen the entire time.
"I've actually been trying turmeric," she told E! News.
The actress creates her own whitening product by using the orange-brown seasoning as the base.
"You'd think it would be the opposite and it'd stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter," she shared with excitement.
While the use of a spice as a whitener may surprise you, turmeric is an anti-inflammatory, skin-brightening superfood that has steadily gained a reputation for its abilities to brighten both teeth and skin.
Not convinced? Julianne finished, "Tumeric is the bomb. Y'all should try it."
In addition to adding a little spice to her beauty routine, the star admitted that she has an obsession, albeit a healthy one, with toothbrushes.
"I love clean toothbrushes. Well, I mean, I hope everybody does," she said laughing. "I have a full cupboard of just toothbrushes, so that anytime anybody comes over they have a toothbrush but I also change mine out very regularly."
It turns out, a whiter smile isn't that hard to achieve. Will you take the star's advice? Tell us below!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!