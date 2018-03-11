Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are "King and Queen of Awkward Kisses"

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 3:32 PM

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to enjoy his new status as an engaged man.

After a wild week filled with a breakup, proposal and plenty of headlines, The Bachelor star and his fiancée Lauren Burnham headed to Florida for a date at the race tracks.

As documented on social media, the pair couldn't hide their affection for one another. In fact, Lauren decided to poke fun at all their PDA online.

"King and queen of awkward kisses," Lauren wrote in her Instagram Story while getting a kiss on the lips from her main man.

"One of the top 5 coolest things I've ever done," she added in a separate post. "Thanks for the rides @ariejr and @andrettimario."

28 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With The Bachelor

As for Arie's view on the day, he saw it as a success as well when posting photos on Instagram Stories. When not admiring Lauren's eyes, the reality star was happy to share his friends' reactions to his fiancée.

"Great day back at the track with my fiancé!" he wrote. "My @IndyCar family approves, feeling the love."

As the pair gets used to their new relationship status, both Arie and Lauren recently told E! News that planning for their special day has already begun.

"I kind of pushed him to pop the question sooner, because we've already been planning our wedding," Lauren shared with us. "We both want good lighting and lots of flowers."

Could we see a TV wedding in our future? Anything can happen when it comes to Bachelor Nation.

