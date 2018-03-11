Kaley Cuoco ''Can't Wait'' for Upcoming Wedding: ''I Finally Found My Soulmate''

Paws up, everyone! Kaley Cuoco's gonna get married!
On Saturday night, The Big Bang Theory actress dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about her upcoming wedding to Karl Cook before hosting the Paw Works' James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala, which was held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.
During the festive bash, Kaley, who is a Paw Works Celebrity Ambassador and Board Member, talked about wedding plans and how she can't wait to get married to her "soulmate."
"We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it," gushed the star, who got engaged in November on her 32nd birthday. "I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait."
Kaley continued, "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it."
The pet-lover also confirmed that indeed her many animals would be part of the wedding.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Paw Works, Inc.
On Nov. 30, Cook revealed on Instagram that he'd popped the question to his bride-to-be. Cook shared a video of the emotional proposal on Instagram.
In it, the birthday girl hds tears streaming down her face as she told the camera, "We're engaged!" Karl responded, "You still haven't said yes yet," to which she responded a million times over, "Yes! I say yes! I say yes!"
Karl captioned the unforgettable moment, "Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....of she said yes!!!!!"
Cuoco and Cook first sparked romance rumors in March 2016. A month later, Cuoco posted a cozy pic of her with her beau on Instagram, saying, "That's what happy looks like." In September 2016, the duo made their relationship red carpet official.
In September 2016, Cuoco told the co-hosts at The Talk, "We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be."
She went on, "He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely. So great."
And it looks like it has been!
Before she met Karl, Cuoco was married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting for 21 months before filing for divorce.
We're glad Kaley and her pups have found their happy ending!
