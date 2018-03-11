Kaley Cuoco ''Can't Wait'' for Upcoming Wedding: ''I Finally Found My Soulmate''

Paws up, everyone! Kaley Cuoco's gonna get married!

On Saturday night, The Big Bang Theory actress dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about her upcoming wedding to Karl Cook before hosting the Paw Works' James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala, which was held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

During the festive bash, Kaley, who is a Paw Works Celebrity Ambassador and Board Member, talked about wedding plans and how she can't wait to get married to her "soulmate."

"We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it," gushed the star, who got engaged in November on her 32nd birthday. "I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait."

Kaley continued, "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it."

The pet-lover also confirmed that indeed her many animals would be part of the wedding.