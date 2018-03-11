Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate His Birthday After Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a double celebration on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the two were joined by family and friends at a baby shower at the Bel Air Hotel's Garden Ballroom. Khloe, 33, is pregnant with the couple's first child together, a baby girl. On Saturday evening, she and Tristan celebrated his upcoming birthday at the Beauty & Essex gastropub in Hollywood.The Cleveland Cavaliers player turns 27 on Tuesday.

Amid the cold rain, Khloe covered her baby bump in a black mini dress, paired with a long coat. Tristan wore a black and white tie-dyed jacket, a white T-shirt, black jeans and a large gold and diamond chain.

"Look how nice you look!" Khloe said in a Snapchat video showing her beau.

Guests included Khloe's sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—who was accompanied by her BFF Jordyn Woods, her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Tristan's teammate and the NBA's biggest star LeBron James.