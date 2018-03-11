Kim Kardashian Dyes Pink Hair Brown Before Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 8:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Brunette, Snapchat

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Guess who's back, back again?

Brunette Kim Kardashian.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her pink hair dyed back to her natural dark brown, just before she attended sister Khloe Kardashian's baby shower on Saturday.

"I'm back," Kim said in a Snapchat video.

Kim, a natural dark brunette, has often dyed her hair blond over the past few years and debuted an icy blonde look back in September. Three months later, she cut her hair shoulder-length. She later sported extensions and had her hair dyed bubblegum pink, with long brown roots showing, two weeks ago.

 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Luxurious Baby Shower

On Friday, Kim hinted that a hair change was coming, writing on Instagram, "Gonna miss the pink."

"I miss Brunette," commented her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
iHeartRadio Trophy

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Elizabeth Hurley, Versace Dress, 1994

Would Elizabeth Hurley Ever Wear Her Iconic Versace Safety Pin Dress Again?

Christina Perri

Christina Perri Shares Precious Photo of Newborn Daughter

Steve-o

Steve-O Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring Message

Jordyn Woods, Stormi

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Gets Snuggly With Baby Stormi in New Video

Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Duffer Brothers Apologize After Being Accused of Verbal Abuse on Set of Stranger Things

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, 8 Months, Pregnant, Japan

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Luxurious Baby Shower With Family and Friends

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.