Steve-O Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring Message

What a difference a decade makes!

After a wild ride with drugs and alcohol, Steve-O is celebrating 10 years of sobriety with a whole lot of gratitude.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old actor and stuntman, whose real name is Stephen Glover, took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the big milestone and thank the people who helped him way back when, namely pal Johnny Knoxville.

The Jackass star wrote, "Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began."

The star, who got engaged to girlfriend Lux Wright in January, concluded the tweet by writing, "Thank you, dudes, I love you."