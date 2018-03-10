Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Gets Snuggly With Baby Stormi in New Video

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 6:28 PM

Aww! They're too cute!

Kylie Jenner enlisted the help of her BFF Jordyn Woods for a snuggle sash with her newborn daughter Stormi Webster

The 20-year-old posted a video of the cuddly twosome on her Snapchat on Saturday. It's pretty clear that the first-time mom is over the moon about her little bundle of love.

Ever since Kylie welcomed her first child on Feb. 1 her best gal pal has been constantly by her side helping out. And judging from the video, it looks like Stormi and Jordan have quite the bond with each other.

Oh the video, Ky wrote, "Can they get any cuter?"

After posting the snuggly Snapchat, Kylie and Jordan headed over to the Hotel Bel-Air to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's baby shower.

While sister Khloe is letting the world in on the shower via social media, Kylie opted to have a very private baby shower in November. The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family did not go public with her pregnancy until after she had given birth.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Recently Jordyn spoke to E! News about her newfound health kick and what's caused her to make changes.

The social media star said that having upwards of 5 million Instagram followers is what inspires the model's daily gym grind, which she admits helped her become the "happiest [she's] been in a long time." 

When she talked to E! News at the New Era NBA All-Stars Party, Woods dished on the workout regimens she's found most effective for weight loss, in addition to what motivates her to create change from the inside out. 

Jordyn said she's "addicted" to the gym, adding, "I have a love-hate relationship with cardio... Weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role."

Yeah—and so does snuggling!

