Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Most Luxurious Baby Shower With Family and Friends

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 3:07 PM

A baby shower fit for a queen! 

Khloe Kardahian gathered her famous family and friends on Saturday afternoon in honor of the upcoming arrival of her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl. A source tells E! News the lavish celebration was held in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles.

"They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it's turned out to be stunning and gorgeous," the source shares. 

KoKo's loved ones were hard at work prepping for the big event, adding that everyone is "so excited for Khloe and to see what she thinks."

Attendees included Kris Jenner,Kendall Jenner, jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, eyebrow specialist to the stars AnastasiaKylie Jenner as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her daughter Brielle Biermann and more. 

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

"The shower is very pink with thousands of pink flowers everywhere," our insider describes, "including hundreds of stems hanging from the ceiling that create an amazing first impression as guests walk in."

The mom-to-be, who donned a blush dress and overcoat, also paid tribute to her beloved stuffed giraffe named Henry, as we're told the entrance features a "huge giraffe topiary." Our source elaborates, "There are pink roses and hydrangeas everywhere, it's like an amazing pink garden with floor to ceiling flowers."

The 33-year-old let her millions of social media followers in on the fun-filled day, with one Instagram photo showcasing a neon pink sign that said "Baby Thompson" hung above hundreds of pink balloons. 

New mom Kylie posted a photo of Khloe's baby bump on her Snapchat and wrote, "I can't wait to meet you baby."

Khloe and Tristan's bundle of joy is already living lavishly, thanks to the one and only Kris Jenner. The momager (or "Lovey" as she's referred to by her many grandchildren), recently dropped a whopping $8,000 on Khloe's nursery. 

"Kris and Khloe were having a blast inside Petit Tresor together," an eyewitness dished to E! News. "They were both laughing and having fun picking out all of the different baby items. Kris knew exactly what Khloe needed and was helping make a lot of the decisions."

We can't wait to meet the newest addition to the Kardashian squad! 

