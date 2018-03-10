Mike Fisher Celebrates Carrie Underwood and Her ''Killer Hair'' on 35th Birthday

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 10, 2018 12:32 PM

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Valentine's Day 2017

Haven't you heard? It's Carrie Underwood's birthday! 

The country music queen turns 35 today, and Mike Fisher wouldn't let the occasion slip by without wishing his wife of eight years a very happy birthday. The Canadian hockey star poked a little fun at Underwood, sharing a photo of the singer at the peak of her crunchy curl days. 

"Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair!:) All kidding aside you're a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you @carrieunderwood," Fisher captioned the funny moment. 

Carrie and Mike tied the knot in 2010, and welcomed son Isaiah Michael Fisher in March 2015. 

Carrie Underwood's Best Concert Costumes

Fisher's birthday tribute proved that their marriage is indeed rock-solid, contrary to last month's reports that they could be headed for a split. The professional athlete shut down the speculation by responding to a supportive fan on Instagram with, "We've never been better. Thanks." 

Likewise, Carrie couldn't help but gush over the news that her hubby was coming out of retirement to play hockey for the Nashville Predators this season.

Wishing Carrie the happiest of birthdays! 

