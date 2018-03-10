Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Baby Luna Go All Out at Disneyland Hong Kong

It's a tale as old as time—Chrissy Teigen and her family are the cutest!

The pregnant model, her husband John Legend and their almost 2-year-old daughter Luna Stephens took a break from Legend's Asia concert stops for a fun-filled day at Disneyland Hong Kong. Both Chrissy and John shared plenty of photos to social media on Saturday, and no surprise here, they're absolutely adorable.

Little Luna started her Disneyland adventure in a pink tutu and Minnie Mouse ears before being treated to the ultimate princess experience. She changed into Beauty and the Beast character Princess Belle's yellow dress and looked like royalty on classic Disney rides such as It's a Small World.