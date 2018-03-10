Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Stabbed Multiple Times in London

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew was stabbed multiple times earlier this week in London.

According to multiple reports, 21-year-old Miles Hurley was attacked on a street in Nine Elms, South West London on Thursday.

Authorities confirmed to E! News that Metropolitan Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back.

Another male believed to be the same age was also found suffering from stab wounds. Police say they were both taken to a hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police told E! News that they are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.