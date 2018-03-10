Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Stabbed Multiple Times in London

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew was stabbed multiple times earlier this week in London.

According to multiple reports, 21-year-old Miles Hurley was attacked on a street in Nine Elms, South West London on Thursday. Authorities confirmed to E! News that Metropolitan Police and an ambulance arrived at the scene and discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back.

Hurley confirmed the news Saturday, tweeting, "My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

Another male believed to be the same age was also found suffering from stab wounds. Police say they were both taken to a hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.