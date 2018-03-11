Here Comes the Bride! See Megan Morrison's Custom Wedding Gown on the Season Two Premiere of The Arrangement

It looks like Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is saying yes to the dress!

On the season two premiere of The Arrangement, the bride to be finally got to the best part of wedding planning: that beautiful white dress.

After attending an engagement party thrown by the Institute for the Higher Mind, Megan headed to a dress fitting to try on her very own custom gown. Struggling to leave all the details in the hands of the IHM, Megan was pleasantly surprised when she was greeted with a sweet note from her fiancé, Kyle West (Josh Henderson), upon her arrival.

"Hope you love creating this dress as much as I love imagining you in it. Love, Kyle (the luckiest guy in the world)," Kyle wrote.

With one look at the dress, Megan was in love.

"It's beautiful," she gushed.