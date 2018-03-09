B.J. Novak Just Moved Mindy Kaling to Tears With One Thoughtful Tweet

B.J. Novak is spreading some Disney magic to his close friend.

As moviegoers flock to the theaters to see A Wrinkle in Time, the actor had a special message to share with one of the stars.

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what's in front of that building today," he wrote on Twitter with a photo of Mindy Kaling's movie poster. "Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime."

As soon as the actress saw the message, she couldn't help but react on the social media platform.

"Oh my god I'm like full crying," she wrote. "I will never be mad at you again." Same Mindy, same!