Inside Sterling K. Brown's Big Year With Black Panther, This Is Us and SNL

It's only March, but Sterling K. Brown has been having a pretty incredible 2018 so far.

The actor kicked off the year by making history at the 2018 Golden Globes in January. Sterling won the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama at the ceremony for his work in This Is Us, becoming the first African-American male actor to win in his category ever.

And later that same month, the 41-year-old made history again when he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards for This Is Us.