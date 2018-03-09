Meghan Markle's White Coat Is Officially a Celebrity Trend

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 4:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just in: Meghan Markleis officially a trendsetter.

In honor of her engagement, the bride-to-be appeared at Kensington Palace arm-in-arm with Prince Harry to pose for their official photos. She wore a white wrap coat from the Canadian brand, Line the Label, an emerald P.A.R.O.S.H dress and nude pumps from Aquazzura

Shortly after, Line the Label's site crashed as the world rushed to get the Suits actress' outerwear. 

According to Meghan's ensemble, white is a go-to hue no matter the time of year, and everyone, including celebrities, agrees.

Since then, the white wrap coat has made an impact on celebrity street style. We've seen it in a number of ways on multiple celebs, officially making it a trend to watch, thanks to the bride-to-be.

Check out the stars that are making the white coat trend a thing below!

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, White Wrap Coat

James Devaney/GC Images

Promoting her new film, A Wrinkle in Time, Reese Witherspoon wore the trending outerwear to her Good Morning America appearance. She paired her Max Mara Alacre Coat, which retails for $3,990, with black suede ankle boots, beanie and sunglasses. Like Meghan, her coat is slightly oversized, but features a belt to accentuate her waistline. Hers is bit longer, however, which makes it more ideal for cold weather.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

ESC: Danai Gurira, White Wrap Coat

Fortunata / Splash News

Danai Gurira is also a big fan of the white coat. She worn similar coat to Meghan's, but added a hood for a personal twist. The Black Panther star paired her outerwear with black pants, pumps and a structural two-toned bag. But, she was also spotted with the same coat over an asymmetrical dress with blush-toned heels. Both ensembles brought attention to the Walking Dead star's style. 

ESC: Heidi Klum, White Wrap Coat

RTimages / Splash News

Heidi Klum also followed suit, but ditched the belt for an oversized look. The star paired her fuzzy white coat with leather pants and white ankle boots to travel from LAX airport. Comfortable and chic, it's clearly a must-have.

Will you recreate Meghan's look? Tell us below.

RELATED ARTICLE: Priyanka Chopra Masters the Thigh-High Slit and More Best Dressed Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Danai Gurira , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid's A Wrinkle in Time Bracelet and More Movie Buff Style

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Masters the Thigh-High Slit and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss Is Buttoned Up in This New Boots Trend

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Do These Weird Viral Beauty Products Actually Work?

ESC: Feminist T's, Vanessa Hudgens

Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

ESC: Margot Robbie

How to Recreate Margot Robbie's Bent Hair From the 2018 Oscars

How to Get Margot Robbie's 2018 Oscars Hairstyle

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.