Taryn Manning Clears the Air With Her Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''If He Was Around, Everything Would Be So Different''

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 7:00 AM
It's never too late to make amends.
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Orange Is the New Black actress Taryn Manning receives an important message from her late father.
"There's a feeling of not fully knowing the impact that my actions are gonna have. Just so not being in my right state of mind that, ‘I don't' even know whether I'm like alive or dead.' It was just a feeling of like, ‘I'm so not in a good head space that when I pass, there's a feeling of like, oh my god did I just do this? Did this just happen to me?'" Tyler Henry reveals.
With her father's suicide leaving its mark, the actress couldn't help but wonder how things may have turned out if he was still alive.
"I always feel like if he was around, everything would be so different," Taryn says.
E!
Though he's not around to make things right, Tyler is able to give Taryn a special message from her father who wanted to clear the air and patch up old wounds.
"This is important. There's a feeling of almost like if someone was feuding with someone right when they died, it's this feeling of, ‘I didn't get the chance to clear the air,'" Tyler explains.
"At the time he passed, we weren't talking. I wasn't happy ‘cause the last time I saw him my dad lived in Arizona. I didn't want to spend the summer away from my friends. I was like 13, you know? So I was having a tough time there, so he sent me home early ‘cause he didn't know how to deal with me. And the next summer, someone claimed they called him and said, ‘Do you want me to fly Taryn to Arizona?' ‘Cause we were in California and he said, no, he didn't want to see me. And not long after, he passed," Taryn explains.
See Taryn connect with her late father in the clip above.
Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!
