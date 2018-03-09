Joey Lawrence and Wife Chandie File for Bankruptcy

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Joey Lawrence and Chandie Lawrence filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year.
E! News has obtained the court documents filed eight months ago in July 2017 by the Melissa & Joey alum and his wife.
It is stated in the documents that the couple, who has two children together, owes $88,000 in back taxes and has $132,000 worth of credit card debt. At the time of the filing the couple listed their total liabilities at $355,517.27.
Joey writes in the filing that he has been an actor for 35 years and states that his total monthly income is $6,966. Chandie is listed in the court documents as unemployed.
The documents also show a major change in the actor's income from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, Joey made just over $534,000. The following year, he made about $58,400. This drop in income could be a result of his show, Melissa & Joey, being canceled in 2015 after four seasons.
At the time of the filing, the couple stated in the documents that they had $60 in cash on hand and about $8,000 total in their bank accounts. Before Joey and Chandie filed for bankruptcy, they sold personal items on eBay and at Buffalo Exchange.
While their bankruptcy is still pending, the couple did have their debt discharged.
E! News has reached out to the couple's attorney for comment.