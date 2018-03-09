Joey Lawrence and Wife Chandie File for Bankruptcy

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Lawrence filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year.

E! News has obtained the court documents filed eight months ago in July 2017 by the Melissa & Joey alum and his wife.

It is stated in the documents that the couple, who has two children together, owes $88,000 in back taxes and has $132,000 worth of credit card debt. At the time of the filing the couple listed their total liabilities at $355,517.27.

Joey writes in the filing that he has been an actor for 35 years and states that his total monthly income is $6,966. Chandie is listed in the court documents as unemployed.