Home Town's Erin Napier Announces Producer's Death: "We Are All Reeling"

There's been a loss in the HGTV family.

Home Town star Erin Napier announced to fans late Thursday that their videographer and producer Brandon Davis has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed. "Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis," she began in a message penned to her social media followers. "We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother and sister."

Napier had nothing but sweet words about her colleague and promoted his heartfelt work.

"As believers we are all part of the body of Christ and as lovers of our little town working all together in the revitalization of downtown Laurel, we are all part of the body of our community, using our gifts to do the best we can for where we live," she continued. "His role as our own world class videographer and producer leaves a wound that won't heal for a long while."