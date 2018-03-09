Sonja Morgan Dances Until Her Dress Falls Off in NSFW Video

A wardrobe malfunction won't stop Sonja Morgan from having a good time!

On Thursday night, the Real Housewives of New York City star's wrap dress came undone while she was singing and dancing alongside Luann de Lesseps at her #CountessandFriends cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. Social media user @isaachurwitz captured the moment Sonja's dress started to fall off while she was performing "Money Can't Buy You Class" with her co-star.

In the video you can see Sonja having a blast dancing on stage when suddenly the ties of her dress come undone. She quickly grabs the back of her dress, holding it together while continuing on with the performance.