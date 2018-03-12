Honoring Christina Grimmie: A Look Back on the Young Star's Life

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christina Grimmie

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Today marks what would have been Christina Grimmie's 24th birthday.

The singer died June 10, 2016 after a man shot her inside the Orlando Plaza Live Theater in Orlando, Fla. Grimmie had performed there earlier in the night with the pop rock band Before You Exit and was signing autographs when the man opened fire.

Fans first fell in love with Grimmie on YouTube. She joined the platform in 2009 under the name zeldaxlove64 and won the internet over with her powerful voice and amazing cover performances. She eventually built a fan base of 3.9 million subscribers.

Grimmie skyrocketed into fame quickly. She started to open for popular artists—including Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers. In 2011, she launched her first EP Find Me and won the American Music Award for Best Female New Media. Then, in 2013, she released her second album With Love

However, Grimmie's fame took on a whole new level when she appeared on season six of The Voice. The artist wowed the judges with her performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball"—causing all four judges (Adam LevineUsherShakira, and Blake Shelton) to turn their chairs around and offer to be her coach. Grimmie ended up choosing Levine. She made it to the finals and won third place. Host Carson Daly later said he was "shocked" she didn't win. 

Still, Grimmie's star continued to burn bright. She went on to win the 2015 Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star competition, release her second EP Side A and star in the film The Matchbreaker. Even after her death, the star received the 2016 Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Music.

In honor of her birthday, here's a gallery of some of her major milestones.

Photos

Honoring Christina Grimmie: A Look Back on the Young Star's Life

Grimmie is survived by her parents, Tina Grimmie and Bud Grimmie, as well as her brother Marcus Grimmie.

The Christina Grimmie Foundation—which offers support to individuals and families affected by gun violence or breast cancer—also lives on.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Christina Grimmie
Latest News
ESC: Julianne Hough, Must do Monday

Julianne Hough Uses This Food Seasoning to Whiten Her Teeth

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Shares Secrets of Her "Perfect" Pregnancy: I Gained 40 Lbs. and Craved Eggo Waffles

The Royals 401, Tom Austen, Jasper

Is Jasper Really Dead? Max Brown Teases the Bodyguard's Fate on The Royals

Tim McGraw, Today

Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage in Ireland

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde's Dog Paco Dies on Her 34th Birthday

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

G-Eazy and Halsey Were King and Queen of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Alex Moscou, Halsey, G-Eazy, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Winners

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on TV

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.