Behind the Scenes of Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life—and What Her Main Goal Is Today

Coleman-Rayner
Amanda Bynes has her mind set on success.
The 31-year-old star, who famously retreated from the spotlight after a series of legal problems and personal setbacks, has remerged in the new year, first via social media with a snap of her with friends out to dinner shared on Twitter. Then, she was spotted on her way to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday accompanied by her life coach. Fans may recall she enrolled at FIDM at the start of 2014 and returned to the school at the end of 2015 after entering a treatment facility.
Now, nearly four years after initially enrolling, the child star is focused on finishing what she started. "Amanda is doing good right now. She is still attending FIDM and is on track to graduate in the fall," a source close to Bynes tells E! News exclusively. "She still loves going to FIDM and is interested in the history of fashion very much right now. She has been reading all sorts of materials on books about it for her own interest and knowledge, so that's been keeping her busy."
Coleman-Rayner
While her fellow classmates may recognize her, Bynes mostly keeps to herself. "At school, Amanda doesn't socialize," She doesn't want to be a distraction for the other students so she just keeps her head down, focuses on the work and sticks to herself," the insider described. "Her game plan is to finish school because she really wants to finish what she started at FIDM."
When the famous student is not in class, she keeps a low-key personal life, too. Currently, she does not have a boyfriend. "She spends a lot of time with her life coach and is sticking to her program," the source noted. "Her relationship with her life coach is productive and helpful."
In June 2017 Bynes granted a rare interview—her first in four years. During the chat with Hollyscoop founder/The Lowdown host Diana Madison, she addressed her school career and all that she's gained from FIDM. "I've learned how to sew, I've made patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that," she listed off.
Looking ahead, she also divulged another career goal. "I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again," Bynes said. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it, in the future. That's what I hope."