O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Is the First Time He's Ever Publicly Talked About That Terrifying 1994 Night

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? won't be easy to watch, but it will be fascinating.

As host Soledad O'Brien explained to E! News, the two-hour Fox special, crafted from the "lost" recording of a 2006 interview between O.J. Simpson and publisher Judith Regan, marks the first time the notorious former football player has ever publicly discussed the night his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered in 1994.

"There is a fascination. And I think part of that fascination comes from O.J. Simpson never taking the stand," O'Brien said. "As a reporter, obviously I covered the story, the trial. You never heard from him. He's never really talked about his relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson. He's never talked about the night of the murders in detail. And so I think the fascination comes from the content itself is incredibly fascinating and it's really bizarre and it's very disturbing."