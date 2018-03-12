Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek: So Has Rob Valletta Told Scheana Shay He Loves Her?

Scheana Shay is ready to be a wife again.

Vanderpump Rules fans have watched this season as Scheana has moved on from her divorce from Mike Shay with new (and now ex) boyfriend Rob Valletta, with her co-stars even questioning how fast Scheana seems to be moving. One of the most vocal co-stars is Jax Taylor, who says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, "She wants to think Rob is perfect. She wants to think that her relationship is perfect. She wants to think that her whole life is perfect. You know what, this is real life. It's not just one big happy Instagram story."

And in the clip, Jax and Scheana have an intense conversation about whether or not Rob has said "I love you" to her yet. (Jax thinks Rob hasn't, Scheana says he has, the sky is blue, etc.)