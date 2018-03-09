Kevin Feige Teases Black Panther Sequel and Spinoff Possibilities

Director Ryan Coogler's Black Panther is expected to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office this weekend, making it the fifth Marvel Studios movie to reach that benchmark. Led by Chadwick Boseman in the titular role, it will be the 33rd film in history to accomplish that feat.

Fans of the film will get to see more of Wakanda and its citizens in Avengers: Infinity War (in theaters Apr. 27). Its success is a relief for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who took a risk by including the fictional African nation in the finale of the spring blockbuster. "That's the grand Marvel Studios/MCU tradition of just being all in, right? All in on stuff we believe in, before the audience tells us what they think. You've heard us talk ad nauseam about the fact that we were in production on Avengers before either Thor or Captain America was released," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "Same thing with the whole third act of Infinity War being in Wakanda."