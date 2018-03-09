Kristen Wiig Cast in Wonder Woman 2, Patty Jenkins Confirms

Kristen Wiig is officially joining the DC Comics universe.

After reports broke that the comedian was joining the Wonder Woman franchise for the upcoming sequel, the film's revered director Patty Jenkins put any doubts to rest with one swift tweet.

"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It's true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family," she wrote to fans on Friday. "Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot."