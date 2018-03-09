Rose Leslie on Her The Good Fight Evolution and Staying Game of Thrones Spoiler Free

Rose Leslie is no stranger to playing characters facing indomitable odds on television, now her turn as Maia Rindell on The Good Fight has the actress facing them in a TV courtroom.

Leslie made a splash on Downton Abbey as Gwen, a housemaid who longed for a better life outside of the downstairs. Her character eventually left the service industry with the help of Lady Sybil. To American viewers, she followed up Downton Abbey with Game of Thrones where she played Ygritte, the Wildling warrior and romantic interest for Jon Snow (played by her real-life fiancé Kit Harington). The character was adorned in furs with a dirt smudged face, slung bows and arrows and charged into battles with the best of them. Now, Leslie's TV battles are little more civilized, but which does she find the more formidable character?