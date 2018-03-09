Barack Obama Discussing Netflix Production Deal

Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama may be trying their hands at something new—Netflix!
According to The New York Times, the 44th president of the United States and his right-hand woman may be heading into the world of entertainment by producing a series of "high-profile shows" for the streaming company. Per the report and others, the politician is currently in "advanced" negotiations to provide exclusive content to stream with his wife, but the format and further details have not yet been set. Netflix had no comment on the report.
As the NYT described, the deal would provide Obama with another unfiltered connection to the public much like social media. On Instagram alone, he has already amassed more than 17 million followers.
While he and Michelle are no strangers to being on television, producing is a brand new element in their high-profile careers. Since saying goodbye to the White House last year, the couple immediately took time out of the spotlight to travel. However, they did not forsake their public work, launching Obama.org on Inauguration Day and, last March, signing a deal with Penguin Random House for joint memoirs. Michelle's book, Becoming, is slated for a Nov. 13 release.
As their potential foray into the Netflix world continues behind the scenes, Barack did pop up on one of the service's newest series already, the monthly My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. As the late-night alum's first guest, the two wasted no time swapping stories.
"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," senior adviser Eric Schultz told the newspaper. "Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."