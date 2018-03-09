What Happened When Meryl Streep Joined Big Little Lies, According to Reese Witherspoon

The ladies of Big Little Lies are returning to Monterey sooner than you thought! Reese Witherspoon revealed season two of Big Little Lies starts filming next Friday, March 16. Deep breaths! The show isn't expected to premiere until 2019 still.

"So, y'all, we're starting next Friday on Big Little Lies 2, I can't believe it," Witherspoon told Seth Meyers on Late Night. "Not only do we have every cast member coming back, but also Meryl Streep is joining us."

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Perry Wright, the deceased abusive husband to Nicole Kidman's Celeste. Streep's character comes to town looking for answers about her son's passing and with concern for her grandkids.