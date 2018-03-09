Princess Madeleine of Sweden Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Madeleine, Christopher O'Neill

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given birth to a baby girl.

The Office of the Marshal of the Real announced the news on Friday. 

The princess and her husband Christopher O'Neill welcomed the little bundle of joy Mar. 9 12:41 a.m. at Danderyd Hospital. The baby weighed in at 3465 grams (approximately 7.6 pounds) and measured at 50 centimeters long.

According to Svante Lindqvist, Marshal of the Realm, "both mother and child are in good health." 

O'Neill was at the hospital for the arrival of his little girl. 

"We are thrilled about the new addition to our family," he said via a statement. "Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

This is the third child for the royal couple. They also have a 4-year-old daughter, Princess Leonore, and a 2-year-old son Prince Nicolas.

Madeleine announced her pregnancy back in August via Facebook.

"Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting," she wrote at the time. "We look forward to four becoming five!"

Congratulations to the happy family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Royals
Latest News
Big Little Lies

What Happened When Meryl Streep Joined Big Little Lies, According to Reese Witherspoon

The Royals 401, Prince Liam

Prince Liam Pleads for Cyrus' Help to End King Robert's Reign: "Teach Me How to Defeat Him!"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Anniversary

Bonding on Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Who Fell in Love, Who Feuded and Who Became BFFs

Hugh Grant, Anna Eberstein, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Hugh Grant Welcomes Baby No. 5 With Anna Eberstein

Common, Angela Rye, CNN Heroes 2017

Common and Angela Rye Break Up: "We Have an Will Always Be Friends"

Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Cannes 2016

Colin Firth's Wife Admits to Past Affair With Alleged Stalker

Mindy Kaling, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mindy Kaling: Stephen Colbert's Baby Gift "Sucked" Compared to Oprah Winfrey's

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.