Colin Firth's Wife Admits to Past Affair With Alleged Stalker

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 5:06 AM

Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Cannes 2016

George Pimentel/WireImage

Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggioli has admitted to a past affair with her alleged stalker.

The couple's rep sent a statement to The Times on Thursday addressing her former romance with Marco Brancaccia.

"A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited," the rep told the newspaper. "Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented." 

The rep said the 48-year-old Italian producer and 57-year-old actor never spoke publicly about the affair for "obvious reasons." However, when La Repubblica published details of the police investigation prompted by Giuggioli's accusations, the two felt the need to address it.

"The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document," the rep added. "This is greatly to be regretted."

According to The Times, Giuggioli accused Brancaccia of sending her a "frightening" string of messages; however, he denied the allegations and suggested she's been trying to cover up the affair. 

"We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me," he told the newspaper, claiming the romance last from 2015 to 2016. He also said his "stalking" consisted of two WhatsApp messages and an email to Firth once the affair ended.

"I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work," he added. "In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary."

Firth and Giuggioli tied the knot back in 1997. They share two children together, Luca Firth and Matteo Firth. He also has a son Will Firth from his previous relationship with Meg Tilly.

E! News has reached out Firth's rep.

