Grey's Anatomy: Is This How Sarah Drew Is Being Written Out?

In tonight's new episode, April accidentally cut a patient's entire ear off thanks to an errant rugby ball in the ER (seriously, it was on par with the infamous One Tree Hill dog-eats-heart mishap in terms of ridiculousness), completely flipped out at Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) game night, delivering a rant for the ages about the chaotic nature of her fellow man, and then went home with Koracick (Greg Germann), much to everyone's dismay. And while there's no lawsuit coming from the family of the girl whose ear she cut off, it's clear that this whole crisis of faith she's currently stuck in will play a major role in her departure. Could her happy ending be with Koracick? Stranger things have happened...

As for Capshaw's Arizona, the episode offered no real clues about how she might depart the series, but we have a feeling it'll have something to do with Carina (Stefania Spampinato).