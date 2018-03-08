Amy Schumer's Latest Honeymoon Photos With Chris Fischer Have Us Feeling the Love

Love is in the air for Amy Schumer.

Less than a month after the Hollywood actress surprised fans by marrying chef Chris Fischer, the couple continues to live it up during their Italian honeymoon.

In new photos posted on Amy's Instagram Stories, fans received a sense into how much fun the pair was having across the world.

The pair's latest selfie showed the actress smiling from ear-to-ear as she enjoyed a cup of coffee. And yes, we can see beautiful wedding ring once again.

Another pic featured Chris shopping for cured meats. It's not the worst activity, especially for a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author.