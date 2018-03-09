Bonding on Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Who Fell in Love, Who Feuded and Who Became BFFs

Everyone who watched and re-watched Joss Whedon's landmark take on an idea that started as the 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perryand turned into so much more knew knew that they were in on something special. (They may have known it even more than some of its stars at the time.) And though Whedon has gone on to direct The Avengers and stuff, the alchemy he cooked up on the set of the WB (and ultimately UPN) series is the stuff from which his reputation as a visionary—and one particularly in tune with the rises and falls of the teenage emotional state—was made.

And at the heart of it all were... actors.

Sometimes, when you're thinking about Buffy and Angel (or Buffy and Spike, or Buffy and Riley—if Carrie and Aidan was your cup of tea, maybe), it's easy to forget that all have gone on to lead post-Buffy lives, because for seven unforgettable seasons they just were these people (and assorted creatures). Gellar admitted during a panel at Paley Fest in 2008 that Whedon and executive producer Marti Noxon had to "talk her down off the ledge" on multiple occasions during the sixth season, most of which Buffy spent cloaked in self-loathing and having clandestine sex with James Marsters' vampire Spike after being yanked out of heaven and back to Sunnydale.

And that's one of the more straight-forward plot points.