Karlie Kloss Is Buttoned Up in This New Boots Trend

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 3:39 PM

Are you ready for a new pair of boots?

While out during Paris Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss was spotted wearing the same pair of shoes on at least two different occasions—a known fashion faux pas, especially for a top model. Yet, according to the model, the Fabiola Button Boot from Christian Louboutin were worth being considered a "repeat offender," especially when paired with a mid-length dress and leather trench coat.

While over-the-knee boots continue to reign celebrity street style, the buttons with elastic fasteners and high heels add an interesting twist to the popular look. The old world feel of the details make them ideal for minimalist and utilitarian looks, while the height gives them a sultry appeal. Although her exact boots are sold out, you may want to consider adding the look to your wardrobe.

To recreate the model's off-duty style pair your button boots with a simplistic ensemble, like a black mid-length dress. Or, you take it up a notch with a fun print, like Karlie's leopard-printed dress. 

Either way, it's time to add buttons to your boots. Shop the trend below!

Nine West

Zadan Booties, Now $42

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

BCBGeneration

Bella Knee-High Booties, Now $65

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

Nine West

Oreyan Tall Boots, $70

Isolá

Taveres Knee High Boot, $178

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

Mis Mooz

Bloom Women's Knee-High Boot, $160

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS

Gold Button Trim Boots, Now $156

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

Christian Louboutin

Who Dances Leather Red Sole Bootie, $1,495

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

Karen Miller

Cleated Over the Knee Boots, $249

ESC: Dare to Wear Market, Karlie Kloss' Boots

Dune

Pixie D Button Detail Knee High Boots, $256

