Brandi Glanville Thinks Omarosa and Donald Trump Slept Together

Brandi Glanville is sharing her thoughts on President Donald Trump and his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

In February, while appearing on the CBS show Big Brother: Celebrity Edition together, Brandi asked Omarosa if she ever slept with Trump.

"Hell no!" Omarosa replied. "Oh my God! Brandi, that's horrible!"

On Thursday, Brandi appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and dished to co-hosts Nina Parker, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about Omarosa's answer. When asked if she thought Omarosa "told the truth" when she said she didn't sleep with Trump, Brandi replied, "Nope! I don't think so. Like how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back...I don't know."