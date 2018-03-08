Do These Weird Viral Beauty Products Actually Work?

Trending: Cat-eye stamps

We Tried: Lyda Beauty Cleopatra Cat Eye Stamp in Sleek, $19.99

Claim to Fame: The dual-ended liquid liner supposedly gives you a symmetrical winged look...without taking an hour to perfect.

Helpful or Hype: The stamp end actually gives you a pretty precise cat-eye. When connected by the super-pigmented liner, which actually smoothly glides on without pulling skin, it does create a pretty impressive cat-eye Cleopatra would approve of. The hard part is...replicating the exact look on the other side! While the stamp size will be the same, it can be difficult to correctly place it at the same distance and angle as the previous stamp, which can take a lot of practice. After a few tries, our wings were still flapping in different directions. The stamp can also be too long in length for some eye shapes. However, if a dramatic look is what you're going for and you can mirror the angle of the stamp, this product will save you precious minutes! For the less cat-eye savvy, the liner itself is worth a try. Although the packaging is not labeled waterproof, the jet-black pigment stays all day without smudging.