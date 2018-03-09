Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry Assures Chrissy Metz "Justice Will Be Served" in Her Late Friend's Shocking Death

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 7:00 AM
Was Chrissy Metz's late friend murdered?
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henryconnects with the This Is Us star's dear friend, whose tragic death came as a shock.
"It's basically a feeling of like, 'It's not fair that my life's taken from me when it is,'" Tyler says. "That's exactly right," Chrissy confirms.
Before his death, Tyler affirmed that Chrissy's friend was headed out on a big trip that he had been looking forward to for some time.
"There's a trip basically that this individual had planned on going on. And there's this feeling of like, 'Oh my god, I'm not able to go on this trip because this has happened to me.' And there's the feeling of like, 'I don't want people to put their lives on hold because of what happened to me,'" Tyler reveals.
E!
For Chrissy, Tyler bringing up this big trip was all the validation she needed.
"It was of course a shock to everyone, you know. As Tyler stated, he was planning a trip and had bought a car. That of course validated that he was talking about our dear friend," Chrissy says.
As the reading proceeds, Tyler is hit with more information about this individual's death, including who was there when he died.
"It's a feeling of more than one person being around at the time that I die. There's something with this where it's like, 'We're having more of a minor thing and you kill me!'" Tyler says. "There's just this feeling of needing us to know justice will be served, but I don't think justice has been served fully yet."
See the chilling moment in the clip above.
Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!
