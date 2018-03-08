Mark Hamill Is Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Perfect Star Wars Fashion

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Mark Hamill has a new star and it's not in a galaxy far, far away.
Instead, the legendary Star Wars veteran was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, marking a special milestone for the longtime actor. In tribute to his iconic role as Luke Skywalker, the honoree was joined by the likes of R2-D2, a stormtrooper, the franchise's creator George Lucas as well as Hamill's co-stars new and old—Harrison Ford, Kelly Marie Tran and Billie Lourd.
Set in front of the El Capitan Theatre, excited fans and guests gathered to recognize Hamill as a select few addressed the crowd with heartfelt—and often playful—speeches.
"Mark Hamill is a character that can't be written," Lucas said of the animated actor while Hamill proceeded to make faces at the audience. "I'm very proud of Mark for getting his star. We've been around together for I don't want to say how many years and we've come a long way from that casting session."
"There's a lot more people that showed up for my star," Ford quipped right at the start. "A lot more." As he continued his speech, the actor explained that he went back and watched their original screen test together. "I was surprised actually how good he was," Ford said.
He also paid homage to their beloved late co-star, Carrie Fisher. "When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don't have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence," he said.
"I think he has found comfort and utility and control of his destiny and I'm happy for you, Pal," Ford said in closing. "Congratulations."
Soon, it was Hamill's turn to take the mic. "These will be brief remarks because words truly fail me," he said. "It's hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way."
He proceeded to thank Lucas for casting him and changing his life, Ford for being able to work with him and his family sitting in the crowd for being his "first audience." "They were a captive audience, but an audience nonetheless," Hamill said.
The icon concluded his speech by addressing his devoted fans, who lined the streets in significant numbers. "If it weren't for the public, I'd be nowhere. From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much and may the force with each and every one of you.