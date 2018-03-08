Mark Hamill Is Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Perfect Star Wars Fashion

Mark Hamill has a new star and it's not in a galaxy far, far away.

Instead, the legendary Star Wars veteran was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, marking a special milestone for the longtime actor. In tribute to his iconic role as Luke Skywalker, the honoree was joined by the likes of R2-D2, a stormtrooper, the franchise's creator George Lucas as well as Hamill's co-stars new and old—Harrison Ford, Kelly Marie Tran and Billie Lourd.

Set in front of the El Capitan Theatre, excited fans and guests gathered to recognize Hamill as a select few addressed the crowd with heartfelt—and often playful—speeches.

"Mark Hamill is a character that can't be written," Lucas said of the animated actor while Hamill proceeded to make faces at the audience. "I'm very proud of Mark for getting his star. We've been around together for I don't want to say how many years and we've come a long way from that casting session."