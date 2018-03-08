Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow Talk Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo in New Podcast

Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow aren't holding back when it comes to Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement.

The 64-year-old mogul joined Paltrow on her new weekly Goop podcast, where the two women spoke of the Miramax co-founder, whom they both worked with in the past.

"I was in Chicago, in my own little world, but what I knew about Harvey was that Harvey was a bully and that if Harvey's on the phone, you didn't want to take the call because you're going to get bullied in some way," Winfrey said.

"Yes, I was friendly with Harvey," she continued. "I didn't know any of this was going on. What I do question for myself is why I was willing to put up with the bullying thing. I was willing to put up with, 'OK I'll take the call,' 'OK I'll do that.' Why am I willing to put up with an a--hole? Why we won't tolerate other things, but you can throw phones and call people jerks or whatever and do all this nasty stuff?"

As E! News previously reported, Paltrow claimed in an interview with The New York Times last October that at 22-years-old, Weinstein had summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel where he allegedly placed his hands on her and suggested they head to a bedroom for a massage.