Ellen Pompeo's Guide to Knowing Your Worth and Getting What You Want

Ever since Ellen Pompeo publicized her $20 million salary, people have been wanting to know her negotiating secrets.

The 48-year-old Grey's Anatomy star shared her advice for knowing your worth and getting what you want in the April 2018 issue of InStyle. Here are a few of her tips:

1. Know your numbers

Once Pompeo learned her co-star Patrick Dempsey was making more money than she was, she demanded equal pay. She defended her worth by knowing her numbers.

"I would say the only time you ever have a good negotiating position is if you're completely willing to walk away. That's the only real strength you have. And I never really was there until this last round," she told the magazine. "I asked for everything on Grey's because I saw a piece of paper that told me it had generated $3 billion for Disney. That information changed the game for me: knowing my numbers and having information as to what my actual worth was."