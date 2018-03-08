A Wrinkle in Time's "Spectacular Girl Squad": The Unstoppable Women Who Brought the Classic Fantasy to Life

"The interesting thing about this movie is that I did not pitch them, they pitched me. That's a rare thing," DeVernay told Collider recently. "It happened because there were people at Disney that were forward thinking, so I have to tip my hat to them. It's the same company that asked Taika Waititi to make Thor [Ragnarok], that had Ryan Coogler make Panther, and that has Niki Caro as the next woman with a $100 million budget, making Mulan. They're really doing some interesting things there, so I tip my hat to them."

Tendo Nagenda, Disney's Vice President of Production, "saw something in Selma and he, along with Jim Whitaker and Sean Bailey, brought me in to convince me to do the book. I had not read the book and I wasn't interested in the book 'cause I hadn't read it and didn't know what it was about. I went home that night and read the book, the script and the graphic novel, and I called in the morning and said, 'This is mine! No one else can do this book!'"

Once the meetings had been had, there was no doubt that DuVernay was the one for the job. In what counts as a landmark moment (albeit a frustratingly late moment), for Hollywood, A Wrinkle in Time will be looking to unseat Black Panther—which has made almost a billion dollars worldwide and upon opening smashed numerous box office records—from its No. 1 perch.

DuVernay and Coogler happen to be close friends, and this moment isn't lost on either.