Colorful Faux Fur Jackets Under $100

It's cold outside, we get it.

In other words, we fully comprehend the fact that we need to cover up instead of show some skin, but it begs the question: What new fall jacket do you need now?

Well, as you full well know, there are tons of options, but the current celeb favorite? Brightly colored faux fur. Your initial reaction might be to shy away from the bold look, but trust: You're going to want to get onboard with this one.

Throw a hot pink number over your jeans and tee and suddenly your chicest self. Going out for the evening? Top off your LBD with any of the below and you're GTG.