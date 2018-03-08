Watch Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Music Video

Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" music video is finally here, and it doesn't disappoint!

Today, on International Women's Day, the Cuban American singer released the highly anticipated clip and it's everything we could ever want.

Modern and retro feels are paired along with clips of home movies in hotel rooms in elegant hotel rooms.

The star wears haute couture, but Cabello also strips away from material things in a water scene.

The music video starts with what feels like a camcorder as she looks back at the camera, but then quickly shows the various sides of the star as she acts quirky in the next clip and then goes on to enjoy her room service.