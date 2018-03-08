Glee Cast Reunites—and Meets Matthew Morrison's Baby!

Matthew Morrison reunited with his Glee castmates on Wednesday and introduced them to his baby boy Revel James Makai Morrison.

Most of the McKinley High School gang was there, including Chris Colfer (Kurt Hummel), Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester), Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones), Darren Criss (Blaine Anderson), and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang). Everyone's favorite cheerleaders Heather Morris (Brittan Pierce) and Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez) were also there as were Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde) and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta, Quinn Fabray). Even Lea Michele (Rachel Berry) was there.

In addition, many of the show's behind-the-scenes stars were there, too, including choreographer Zachary Woodlee, script coordinator Aristotle Kousakis and writers Matthew Hodgson and Michael Hitchcock.

"It's a GLEE-Union!!" Morrison captioned the photo of the gang. "What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid! Ohana..."