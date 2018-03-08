Grey's Anatomy Shakeup: Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew Leaving After Season 14

Grey's Anatomy is losing two fan-favorite doctors. E! News has confirmed Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will depart the long-running ABC medical drama following season 14.

Capshaw has been on the show as Dr. Arizona Robbins for 10 seasons. Drew has played Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons. The decision appears to be based on a creative direction for season 15 (which has yet to formally be announced).

"The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey's Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew," Krista Vernoff, co-showrunner and executive producer on Grey's Anatomy, said in a statement. "As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses."