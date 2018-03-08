Taylor Swift Holds Joe Alwyn Close During Rare Outing in Malibu

Are you ready for...new Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn pictures?

The 28-year-old "Delicate" singer and her 27-year-old British actor boyfriend were spotted on a hike together in Malibu on Wednesday, March 7. This is the first sighting of the duo since December when they were spotted hand in hand after her performance at Jingle Ball in New York City.

Swift can be seen in workout attire for their 90-minute hike, while Alwyn opted for jeans and a T-shirt.

"Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands. They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed. It's a very scenic hike where you can enjoy amazing views over the ocean," an onlooker tells E! News. "They hiked for a total of 90 minutes."