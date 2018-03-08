Taylor Swift Holds Joe Alwyn Close During Rare Outing in Malibu

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
Are you ready for...new Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn pictures?
The 28-year-old "Delicate" singer and her 27-year-old British actor boyfriend were spotted on a hike together in Malibu on Wednesday, March 7. This is the first sighting of the duo since December when they were spotted hand in hand after her performance at Jingle Ball in New York City.
Swift can be seen in workout attire for their 90-minute hike, while Alwyn opted for jeans and a T-shirt.
"Taylor looked quite exhausted from the hike but she looked very close to Joe, holding on to his arm and holding hands. They seemed very at ease with each other and relaxed. It's a very scenic hike where you can enjoy amazing views over the ocean," an onlooker tells E! News. "They hiked for a total of 90 minutes."
Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
"They appeared very comfortable in one another's company and seemed to be enjoying their time together - despite having a bodyguard following their every move," the insider shares. "They were deep in conversation for most of the hike and their attention was focused solely on one another."
The onlooker adds that Swift and Alwyn both appeared to be in a "good mood and seemed very relaxed."
It looks like Swift is also wearing her "J" initial necklace in the photos, which she references in her song, "Call It What You Want."
Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
It was almost a year ago that Swift and Alwyn romance rumors surfaced. A source told us in May 2017 that the singer was dating the actor.
The two have kept their romance very private over the last year, only appearing together on rare occasions.
In February one insider told E! News that Swift has been spending a lot of time with Alwyn in London, where he lives.
"They're clearly serious," said the source. "Taylor's met all of Joe's family. They've done many a Sunday roast together — in fact it happens without fail if she's here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her," added the insider. "His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they've hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions."
Swift is gearing up for the release of her "Delicate" music video this weekend and her Reputation tour, which kicks off in May.
Just last week, the singer confirmed that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining her on tour.
To see more exclusive pics from the couple's hike, tune in to E! News tonight!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!